Syracuse drops 3 spots to No. 9 in NFHCA poll

Syracuse field hockey dropped three spots to No. 9 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll after losing to then-No.16 University of Virginia, 1-2. Prior to the loss, the Orange were riding a nine game winning streak, their longest since they won the NCAA tournament in 2015.

Last Friday against Virginia, the Orange outshot the Cavaliers 15 to 8. However, they couldn’t capitalize until the fourth quarter when midfielder Laura Graziosi tallied SU’s only goal, her sixth of the season. The last time Syracuse scored only one goal during a game was a 1-0 shutout win on Sept. 22 against Cornell.

The loss accounts for Syracuse’s third of the season. Besides Virginia, Kent State and Rutgers defeated the Orange in back-to-back, double-overtime losses in early September. Syracuse then went on a nine-game winning streak that stretched into last Friday, where it won against higher ranked opponents such as then-No. 3 Boston College and then-No. 5 North Carolina.

The Orange will play its last away game of the regular season on Friday against its final ranked opponent of the season, No. 5 Louisville. SU will round out its schedule on Sunday at home against unranked Cornell.