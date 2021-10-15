SU receives EPA grant to help build water infrastructure workforce

Syracuse University has been selected for funding to aid the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s water infrastructure workforce and raise awareness about the importance of water services, the EPA announced in a press release on Friday.

SU was one of ten organizations selected for the Innovative Water Infrastructure Workforce Development Grant Program, the EPA said in the news release. Of the ten, five are colleges or universities. The list also includes non-profits and a local government in Ohio.

Across the ten organizations, the EPA will be distributing $3.8 million in funding. The money will go toward learning laboratories, workforce programs such as internships or apprenticeships and leadership development for drinking water and wastewater utility programs.

“The water sector is facing significant workforce challenges and it is critical that EPA and its federal, state, and local partners invest in the next generation of water professionals,” said Radhika Fox, the EPA assistant administrator for water, in the press release.

The money will also be used for the development of educational programs running from an audience of elementary school children to those in post-secondary education.

As of Friday, SU has not received the funding. “EPA anticipates that it will make awards to the ten recipients once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied,” the agency wrote in the press release.