SA members debate permanent test-optional admissions policy for SU

Syracuse University’s Student Association discussed options for SU to go test-optional completely in the future on Monday.

Emma Culver, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, gave a presentation to SA about her test-optional initiative in the university’s Office of Admissions.

Culver proposed making SU permanently test-optional for the SAT and ACT. She said she believes this will allow the university to further accomplish its goal of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Students from marginalized groups are statistically less likely to score well on standardized exams compared to their peers, she said. In her presentation, she included data explaining how the application rates and acceptance rates of students from marginalized groups rose at test-optional universities, possibly improving diversity at these universities.

Culver asked for support from SA, triggering debate in the assembly about the possibility of drafting a bill supporting the implementation of a permanent test-optional policy. Many members expressed support for the policy, including David Bruen, president of SA.

Bruen said SA will work with its committees, vice presidents and other members on a bill to present to the Office of Admissions. He added that they will be having conversations with Chancellor Kent Syverud about this issue soon.

I think it is an accessibility issue. It is an issue of racial, ethnic and economic justice for so many students. David Bruen, SA president, on test-optional admissions policy

“I think it is an accessibility issue. It is an issue of racial, ethnic and economic justice for so many students, and it should be done immediately,” Bruen said. “I’m glad they did it during the pandemic, and I’m glad that they are considering doing it for the upcoming admissions season. But it should be permanent.”

Gabriela Morales, a freshman member of SA, said that there’s a need for a test-optional policy in order to promote diversity and inclusion at SU.

“I have full support for (Culver’s) initiative. It (was) done this year and shows that (test-optional admissions) did improve diversity within the Class of 2025. I think it’s very important for SA to get behind this,” Morales said.

SA also elected Ryan St Jean as Class of 2024 representative to the Alumni Association and Anna Ginelli as the Class of 2025 representative. St Jean and Ginelli will serve in their respective positions until they graduate. Both candidates have outlined short- and long-term goals for their tenure, such as increasing alumni engagement with current students through virtual and in-person networking opportunities.

St Jean said he also wants to set up a goal for fundraising for SU’s Forever Orange campaign and increase alumni donations.



Ginelli wants to familiarize herself with the Alumni Association and the diversity and inclusion board in SA and hopes to bridge the two together, she said.

“I know (the Alumni Association does) great work, and I want us students to have a great experience. I think one way to make our experience better is to make sure all students feel equal on campus,” Ginelli said. “And I think working with the diversity and inclusion board within SA will help forward more legislation (relating to diversity) with alumni support.”

SA passed a bill stating its pleasure with the recent performance of SU football running back Sean Tucker, and they wished him a happy birthday in the bill.