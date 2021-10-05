Season 2 of ‘Ted Lasso’ spreads message of empathy through darker themes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

“Ted Lasso,” both the character and the show, exemplifies the nuances of fatherhood, but the show spreads a message of support and community that professional sports teams and coffee shops alike have embraced. While season one touched on the theme of fatherhood, this theme has been fully realized this season, as the show explores the role of the father figure through the ensemble’s wide range of characters.

Season one highlighted the importance of positive encouragement from father figures, as viewers watched players of AFC Richmond respond under the positive integration of Lasso as the team’s new head coach. Season two leans into a theme about the importance of a father figure in someone’s childhood — the good and the bad. One instance of the effects positive father-figures have on people’s lives is through Sam Obisanya, a player on the team. Sam’s upbeat and caring personality can be attributed to his positive relationship with his father shown through a series of good phone calls.

Season two highlights the insecurities of Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the shy kitman turned assistant coach for AFC Richmond. He divulges his hostile behavior toward AFC Richmond player Colin, his harassment of the kitman Will and his anger over his role as assistant coach. His season character arc is rooted in his relationship with his distant and apathetic father.

Jamie Tartt’s (Phil Dunster) arrogance and self-centered nature in season one are also understandable, as his father is revealed in this season to be a narcissist. The theme comes full circle when Lasso becomes his coach and father figure during this season, and viewers watch Tartt change for the better.

Sudeikis’ dramatic acting really shines in his scenes with season two newcomer Sarah Niles, who plays Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the newly hired team psychologist. In these moments, Niles’ stoic, controlled performance helps guide Sudeikis.

Although Sudeikis won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for season one of “Ted Lasso,” his performance is arguably stronger in season two. Sudeikis’ dramatic acting has allowed Lasso to achieve such vulnerability and realism, while his comedic acting is still full of witty Kansas twang and bouts of wisdom that stays just over the boundary between character and caricature.

It’s a surprising career turn for Sudeikis, given he spent much of the early 2010s playing straight-edged, sarcastic men in roles like “We’re the Millers” and “Horrible Bosses.”

“Ted Lasso” could have easily played it safe and stuck with what worked in season one. The show became an Emmy juggernaut overnight, winning seven Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. But while the first season was praised for its depiction of Ted’s unwavering optimism and upbeat nature, season two moved away from that trope to focus in-depth on what in each character’s life made them the way they are.

The show isn’t afraid to be unpredictable within a traditional format. While the first season’s pacing was smooth, chugging from one game to the next, the second season isn’t afraid to take a detour and focus on heavier, darker themes, particularly in the second half of the season, which exposes and investigates many of the characters’ insecurities and inner demons.

Though the show’s second season has been scrutinized by some critics for its tonal shift, “Ted Lasso” is showing how it takes work to be a good person, and these darker moments allowed the viewer to further connect with both the character and the show’s overall message. While some may be disappointed or confused by the show’s tonal shift, “Ted Lasso” still maintains its meta-humor, witty pop culture references and message of optimism that made the first season such a phenomenon.

Although almost every actor on the show nails their performance, the breakout star of season two so far is Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). Goldstein, who picked up an Emmy in season one for the same role, gets even better in season two. Kent, who was an active player in season one, is perfect as the foul-mouthed former footballer with a fuzzy, teddy bear interior. Kent’s chemistry when he shares scenes with his girlfriend Keeley (Juno Temple) and his niece Phoebe (Elodie Bloomfield) has made up some of the funniest and sweetest moments in the show.

“Ted Lasso” takes the viewer into a family of love and support. Through its strong, self-aware writing, viewers experience a rollercoaster of emotions from glee to heartache as the show brings a realistic approach to humanity in a fictitious setting. This is a show that makes you want to become a better person and a more empathetic human being, and each episode sticks with you, even months after the first watch.