Sean Tucker named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has been added to the Maxwell Award Watch List for an award given annually to the top player in college football. Tucker was among 10 mid-season additions to the list, and 90 total players.

Tucker is the first Syracuse player to make the watchlist since quarterback Eric Dungey in 2018. The second-year running back has 638 yards (third in the nation), 127.6 rush yards per game (fourth in the nation) and 813 all purpose yards (third in the nation). Tucker’s eight total touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving) also rank 15th nationally.

Syracuse’s Don McPherson is the only player to win the award in 1987 since it began in 1937. Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 1 and the three finalists will be revealed later that month. The award is named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a Swarthmore College football player, coach and sports writer.

The Orange play No. 19 Wake Forest on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. SU lost 33-30 at Florida State on a game-winning field goal, despite Tucker’s third-consecutive 100-yard rushing game. He’s the first SU back to achieve that feat since Jerome Smith in 2012.

Syracuse fans continue to generate buzz on social media about giving Tucker the iconic No. 44 jersey. Tucker has said he would be honored to wear it if he was offered. When asked about the jersey number change, head coach Dino Babers said that decision should be left up to those who previously wore the No. 44.