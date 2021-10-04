Rape culture, the most dangerous consequence of being a top party school

Many students at Syracuse University take pride that they are a student at one of the top party schools in the nation. Yet the concept of college parties leave out the reality of misconduct that plagues many SU parties. Too little has been done to confront the behavior that allows for sexual assault on campus, and the recurring theme of abuse on campus is evidence that more must be done to protect students.

Being considered a party school without confronting a party culture that fosters abusive behavior is a stain on the university. Students should acknowledge that a party school label carries weight past the college keg stereotype. SU must stand as the facilitator for this change.

Until perpetrators are held accountable and preventative measures are taken, the party school mantra and sexual assault are directly related at SU. At least 13% of college students experience rape or sexual assault, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. However, current college culture fosters a reluctance or fear to speak up. At SU, 95% of sexual assault cases go unreported.

Meanwhile, events tied to Division I football, a league that SU is a part of, have been estimated to increase the likelihood of sexual assault by 28%. Additionally, sexual assault has been linked to campus though dorms and Greek life.

Members of Greek life face a higher risk of sexual violence compared to students not involved with Greek life. Recently across campuses in the U.S., a renewed discussion of accountability for sexual assault has emerged, with not enough action from people in power. Student protests at SU against the abusive culture at fraternities have yet to see substantive action from SU officials.

Although SU has taken some action, like hosting speakers who dismiss hazing and hold Greek life members accountable, the repulsive behavior will continue as long as there is an acceptable setting for it, and there will be room for sexual assault on campus until SU takes substantial action and the party school culture is disassembled.

These small actions, along with unsubstantial statements that condemn misconduct, are only a small part of the necessary change, yet they are some of the only actions taken by the university to prevent a recurring theme. More action must be taken to ensure no one else will be assaulted on or around campus. Without an official reckoning with this pervasive culture, the acceptance of rape and sexual misconduct as unpreventable will continue. SU holds responsibility for eliminating this culture.

Although students should enjoy their experience at SU, the party culture cannot be an excuse to ignore sexual assault on campus. The SU community must hold each other accountable for violence within its borders. SU has an opportunity to fix a habitual shortcoming of college culture. Hopefully the university will take it.

Harrison Vogt is a junior environment sustainability policy and communication and rhetorical studies dual major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected]. He can be followed on Twitter at @VogtHarrison.

DISCLAIMER: Editorial editor Nathan Fenningdorf and asst. editorial editor Grace Myron are associated with Greek life on campus. They both recused themselves from editing this column in all means, and therefore have no influence over the content of this column.