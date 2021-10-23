DPS, SPD respond to report of gunshots on Euclid Avenue

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety received a report at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday of gunshots on the 500 block of Euclid Avenue, the department said in a campus-wide email.

Both DPS and the Syracuse Police Department are investigating the scene.

Numerous police cars were parked near the intersection of Euclid and Sumner avenues. Officers at the scene appeared to be wearing and carrying protective gear such as ballistic shields.

A car was parked in the middle of Euclid. Officers surrounded the car and brought the occupants outside the car for a brief time.

DPS asks anyone with information to contact the department at 315-443-2224.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated with additional reporting.