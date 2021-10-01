Number of burglaries on SU campus is over 16 times higher in 2020 than in 2019

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University experienced 116 burglaries on campus in 2020, the Department of Public Safety’s annual report revealed Friday. This was more than 16 times more than in 2019 and three times more than in 2018.

All but one of the 116 on-campus burglaries took place in residential buildings.

The report is mandated by the Jeanne Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to publish an annual security report by Oct. 1 of each year.

Additionally, there were two instances of on-campus arson in 2020, two more than 2019, making it the only offense other than burglary and fondling to increase. There were also two reports of robbery, but no reports of aggravated assault or motor vehicle theft.

There were 14 total instances of sexual offenses on campus in 2020, a decrease of one from 2019. Additionally, there were three fewer rape reports and two more fondling reports in 2020 than in 2019. There were no reports of other sex offenses — statutory rape or incest — in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

DPS reported 10 instances of Violence Against Women Act offenses on campus in 2020, including six reports of dating violence and four reports of stalking but none of domestic violence.

The number of referrals or disciplinary actions for illegal weapons possession increased to four in 2020, an increase of three since 2019. There were 33 drug law violations and 402 liquor law violations compared to 71 and 440, respectively, on campus in 2019.



DPS reported no arrests for illegal weapon possession, drug law violations or liquor law violations in 2020, although there were two drug law arrests on campus in 2019.

DPS reported two racial bias incidents and one bias incident related to sexual orientation. There was no 2020 data provided for aggravated assault and intimidation.