Manel Busquets leads Syracuse to 2-0 win over No. 6 Clemson

Before Syracuse’s final home game of the season, Manel Busquets met Syracuse coaches Jukka Masalin and Ian McInyre at midfield, where he received a number 10 jersey along with a large framed photo of himself with his left arm raised, celebrating a goal from earlier in the season. So, it was only fitting that he got to recreate the same celebration in the game’s 30th minute.

SU had taken a short corner and looped the ball centrally. The ball sailed over every Orange player in the middle of the box, but found Max Kent near the right edge of the area. As Kent settled it, Clemson cleared and looked to send Alvaro Gomez on a counter. But Giona Leibold stepped in with the ball deep in the Tigers’ half and stopped their attack.

Leibold combined with Kerr on a give-and-go, sending Leibold up the right wing. Ousmane Sylla slid in, making contact on the ball, but Leibold knocked the ball toward the end-line, sprinting to get a cross on it before going out. The cross was pulled back on the ground to Busquets, who slotted a point-blank shot off Clemson goalkeeper George Marks and into the bottom right corner.

Busquets’ game-winner was enough to lead Syracuse (8-6-2, 2-4-1 Atlantic Coast) to a 2-0 victory over No. 6 Clemson (10-4, 4-3 ACC). Busquets’ took three of the Orange’s six shots on goal, attempting six total shots — a season-high for the senior forward.

Five minutes into the game, Busquets established himself as the focal point of Syracuse’s offense. Starting in SU’s front two alongside Deandre Kerr, Busquets was the Orange’s main target when playing direct balls out of the back, something Syracuse tested after Clemson’s first corner kick.

The aerial ball was cleared out of danger by the Syracuse defense, bouncing to Max Kent just outside of the area. Kent saw Busquets’ peel out run along the left wing and played a perfect ball into space for him. His first touch and pace beat Clemson’s Callum Johnson, who was slowly back tracking against him. Busquets was set to make a clear run at goal before Johnson clipped him from behind, conceding a yellow.

The forward movement between Busquets and Kerr challenged Clemson’s defense all night, especially when they combined with Syracuse’s wingbacks.

Later, Hilli Goldhar dribbled the ball up the left wing into Clemson’s half, taking his space before finding Jeorgio Kocevski straight ahead. Kocevski turned and found Busquets to his right about 25 yards from goal. Busquets, unmarked, teed up a low shot, missing the frame by a matter of feet.

As Clemson approached the second half on the offensive front, pushing numbers forward mostly out wide, Busquets found more space to run along both wings, testing his pace along with the Tigers’ defensive transition.

This time, Busquets was along the right wing and given plenty of space to line up a low cross into the mix for four Syracuse attackers. The initial cross was blocked by a weak Clemson tackle, but his clearance didn’t leave the penalty area. Kocevski got onto the loose ball and redirected it on net in an attempt that was saved by Marks, who spilled a rebound in the process. Goldhar then picked up the loose ball, firing it off to Oskar Agren, who deflected the ball wide of the open net.

Busquets was subbed out of the game with just over five minutes to go, as McIntyre opted for a stronger defensive formation to close out the game. This left Kerr as SU’s lone striker up top. Almost immediately, Kerr received the ball that was cleared deep out of Syracuse’s end. Clemson defender Enrique Montana III was on his back and got to the bouncing ball first.

But then Kerr shouldered him to the ground, cleanly knocking him down, before dribbling into Clemson’s half toward goal, with only one defender in his way. He cut both left and right before firing a right-footed shot at the top of the box, redirecting off Agren and into the middle of the net. The goal sealed a crucial conference victory for Syracuse and its first against a ranked opponent this season.