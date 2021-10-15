Sean Tucker will not wear the legendary No. 44 this season, Wildhack says

Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack said on two Friday radio shows that running back Sean Tucker will not be given the legendary No. 44 this season. On ESPN Radio Syracuse, he praised Tucker’s play on the field as well as his poise off it, saying that the second-year running back was “clearly making a case if we’re ever going to do it again” for the No. 44.

But Wildhack also clarified on KROCK’s “The Show” that it was “way too premature” to discuss whether the number should be come out of retirement and given to Tucker.

Wildhack said that he and Senior Deputy Athletics Director Herman Frazier have spoken with former No. 44s — including Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little and Rob Konrad — and their families. Those have been powerful conversations, he said, and he didn’t want to cause “consternation” among them and their families.

“I wouldn’t do anything without the strong consent and approval of those four families in particular,” Wildhack said. “It’s a complicated decision.”

Wildhack said that reviving the jersey is challenging since it was already retired in 2005. Six years ago when conversations arose about bringing back the No. 44 jersey, Brown didn’t give his “blessings,” though he clarified that he didn’t outwardly oppose it either, Wildhack said.

Tucker has said that he would be honored to wear the No. 44 jersey if the opportunity presented itself. He said on Tuesday that he hadn’t been approached about it. The second-year running back leads the nation in all-purpose yards (995) and has 11 touchdowns through six games this season, the third-most in the nation.

He’s recorded over 750 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, a statline that hasn’t been replicated by a Power 5 running back through six games since Reggie Bush’s Heisman year in 2005. Tucker is also responsible for 40.3% of SU’s yards from scrimmage.

During Friday night’s contest against Clemson, the Orange will honor Little, who passed away on Jan. 1. Tucker had the opportunity to meet Little privately during an unofficial visit to SU, and Little remains the only No. 44 that he’s met.

“It definitely had an impact, just knowing what he’s done in his past and in football,” Tucker said. “It definitely meant a lot to me.”