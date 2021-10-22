Jessica DiGirolamo’s 3rd-period goal gives Syracuse 2nd win of the season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After losing back-to-back games against Colgate and giving up a combined 12 goals, Syracuse (2-4-2, 1-0 College Hockey America) responded with a 3-1 victory over Lindenwood (0-7, 0-1 CHA) on Friday. The Orange and the Lady Lions were tied at one going into the third period before Jessica DiGirolamo broke the 1-1 tie to give SU the lead.

In the first period, Lindenwood had more shots and faceoff wins than Syracuse. The Orange were only able to get the puck on net three times, while the Lady Lions earned nine. But Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet stopped all nine of LU’s shots on the net.

The final 90 seconds of the period saw four different Lady Lions take a shot while the Orange were unable to get any shots. Defenseman Thea Jørgensen started a late attack with a shot that was blocked by SU’s Hannah Johnson. Seventeen seconds later, Jørgensen’s teammate Gigi Pora fired a shot that was saved by DeSmet. But, the puck was still in play, and Casey Adimey took a shot that DeSmet again stopped. Right as the horn sounded, forward Jada Burke shot the puck, and it was immediately blocked by the Orange’s Sarah Thompson.

The second period was when Syracuse started to take control of the shot battle. SU put up 28 shots, doubling Lindenwood’s number. The Orange started the first four minutes of the period outshooting the Lady Lions 6-4, but LU’s Maddison Stitt scored her first goal of the season four and a half minutes in. After that goal, Syracuse outshot Lindenwood 22-9 for the rest of the period.

SU earned two power plays — including one after Adimey was called for roughing when the Orange took six shots on the net but were unable to score. But on the second power-play opportunity, forward Abby Moloughney netted her fourth goal, and Syracuse’s fifth power play goal of the season, to tie the game at one apiece.

The Orange kept the pressure up at the start of the final period, taking five shots in the first 90 seconds. But the two teams were almost even in shots with SU having 27 and the Lady Lions having 26.

With under 12 minutes left to play, DiGirolamo scored her first goal of the season to give Syracuse a lead in a game for the first time since Oct. 12 against Union. The Lady Lions pulled goalie Julia Maguire with 1:36 remaining, and Lindenwood got three shots on the net with the extra attacker. But Moloughney scored on the empty net to secure SU’s victory over its conference rivals.