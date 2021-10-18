Top Stories
Tommy DeVito’s trainer elaborates on quarterback’s decision to transfer
SU’s offensive line struggled with injuries and overall consistency during DeVito’s years as a starter, and it ranked near the bottom of FBS teams last year. Read more »
FADS' 'Biotic Wonders' runway show displays sustainable clothing designs
SU’s Fashion and Design Society announced sustainable fashion as the theme for its fall semester fashion show, “Biotic Wonders.” Read more »
Dino Babers speaks on Tommy DeVito’s departure, special teams struggles
The morning after DeVito’s announcement, Babers took the stage stating that this wasn’t how he expected DeVito’s time with the Orange to end like it did. Read more »