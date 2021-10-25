Frequent extreme weather changes are negatively affecting students’ well-being

Every Syracuse University student knows that attending college in Syracuse, New York, means unbearable spells of cold weather, downpours and snow. Climate change has not only increased warming trends but caused inconsistent weather patterns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Although forecasters help us anticipate these varied changes in weather, many SU students are not equipped for the resulting emotional roller coaster that can occur from living with this weather pattern, which can have major side effects on the mental and physical well-being of students.

When the weather is more consistent, students are better able to anticipate emotional and physical needs, adapt to difficulties and appreciate change. For example, here at SU, we learn to cope with the winter cold and snow and then look forward to the changes of spring. But with irregular weather, it is harder for students to anticipate these changes and seek appropriate resources to help them get through the effects weather has on them.

Extreme daily fluctuations and unexpected seasonal weather have proven confusing to many students. Anny Poltinnikov, a freshman at SU, states her feelings of unease about the inconsistency.

“After a really cold day, waking up to a warm and sunny day truly throws me off. It’s been hard for me to create a schedule because my everyday life itself is very versatile,” she said. “Sometimes you wake up in the morning, just run out the door and other days I need a lot more preparation. I can’t take it.”

Because we get used to certain climates, changes in weather — especially sudden changes — force us to adapt quickly, and difficulty adapting can cause people to get sick, according to Piedmont Healthcare. For SU students, difficulty adjusting to changes in weather may affect their well-being and take a toll on their mental health as well, especially with the stress college students face already.

For SU students who come from milder climates, these seemingly random weather conditions can be surprising and hard to acclimate to. Freshmen especially, who are just beginning to get used to in-person college classes, may have a harder time than most when adjusting to Syracuse’s unpredictable weather.

The changes in weather patterns create changes in behavior and routines. It can be the difference between wearing a winter coat or not, going to CoreLife for a salad or a dining hall for a bowl of soup, or going for a run or going to the gym. When the weather changes suddenly, plans are canceled often with little time to schedule alternatives.

When our routines are affected, our stability is shaken. This can intensify the social and academic pressures in students’ lives.

The abrupt weather change can alter our focus, which can negatively affect students’ academic success. Early cold, fall weather in Syracuse evokes students to stay indoors, which often leads them to set up a routine that focuses more on their academic work. But a random day of warmth may shift that focus, leading to a break in routine and sacrificing study time spending more time hanging out in the Quad. Shifts in weather can cause students to poorly manage their time, which can cause them to fall behind in academic and extracurricular work.



The relationship of inconsistent weather and well-being is significant to our understanding of ourselves. Keeping ourselves healthy is critical as we continue through midterms and onto finals. With this understanding, students should recognize the impact that this fluctuating weather has on their emotions and take care to prevent negativity from rising.

Hannah Karlin is a freshman English major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].