Former NY governor Andrew Cuomo charged in sexual misconduct complaint

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex offense in a criminal complaint, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Cuomo announced his resignation as governor on Aug. 10 after months of sexual assault allegations. State Attorney General Letitia James released a report in August detailing accounts of Cuomo’s frequent sexual harassment.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the state’s court system, said that a criminal complaint for forcible touching was filed in Albany City Court. The complaint alleges that Cuomo groped a woman under her blouse. Signed on Oct. 25, the complaint redacted the name of the woman.

Misdemeanor forcible touching carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. Prosecutors must prove the action in question was intentional, forceful and intended to either degrade the victim or lead to sexual gratification, The New York Times reported.

The complaint said the incident took place on Dec. 7, 2020, on the second floor of the governor’s executive mansion on Eagle Street in Albany.

