Everything you need to know about early voting for 2021 election

Election Day is Nov. 2. But a week of early voting starts this Saturday, Oct. 23 for New York. Six polling places will be open throughout Onondaga County from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.

This year’s ballot is headlined by the race for Syracuse mayor, where incumbent Ben Walsh will face Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman. All 17 seats of the Onondaga County Legislature are also up for election, with a contested race in every seat, as well as a number of Syracuse Common Council seats and a variety of suburban municipal offices.

In the Common Council, Councilor-at-Large Bey gave up his council seat to run for Mayor, and Joe Carni, councilor for the 1st district, will leave the council to pursue a county legislature seat in East Syracuse. Councilor-at-Large Ronnie White Jr. lost his primary election.

Any voter eligible for the Nov. 2 election can vote early at any polling place, no excuse required. The voting process is the same as on Election Day. Check your voter registration here.



Where and when to vote



Six locations are open at varying times between Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 31.

Camillus Town Hall Gym, 4600 W. Genesee St., Syracuse

Clay Town Hall Courtroom, 4401 Route 31, Clay

DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, 5400 Butternut Dr., East Syracuse

LaFayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance), 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse

Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center), 401-425 South Ave, Syracuse

Locations are open at different times depending on the day.

Saturday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Here’s a list of who is running in the contested races in Syracuse. An asterisk (*) signals an incumbent.

Syracuse Mayor

Khalid Bey (D)

Janet Burman (R)

Ben Walsh (Independent)*

City Court Judge

Erica T. Clarke (D)

Jason B. Zeigler (R)

President of Syracuse Common Council

Woodruff Carroll (R)

Helen Hudson (D)*

Syracuse Common Council, At-Large (select two)

Rasheada Caldwell (D)

Amir Gethers (D)

Kayla Johnson (Working Families)

Randy Potter (R)

Norm Snyder (R)

Syracuse Common Council, 1st District

Jennifer Schultz (D)

Josh Davis (R)

Syracuse Common Council, 2nd District

Pat Hogan (D)*

Jose Marrero (Community Unity Movement)

Syracuse Commissioner of Education (select three)

Twiggy Billue (D)

Nyatwa Bullock (D)

Karen Cordano (D)

Michael Hunter (R)

Susan McCormick (R)

Gia Palermo (R)

State Supreme Court Justice, 5th District

Anthony Brindisi (D)

Danielle Fogel (R)