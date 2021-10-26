DPS, SPD investigating recent burglaries in off-campus neighborhood

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety are investigating a string of recent burglaries in the off-campus neighborhood, DPS said in a campus-wide email Tuesday afternoon.

DPS hasn’t had reports of any incidents of forced entry within this series of burglaries — the alleged burglars have entered properties through unlocked doors and windows, the email said.

DPS encouraged students living in off-campus housing to lock all exterior doors and windows at all times and secure their valuables.

DPS’ annual report, released on Oct. 1, revealed that there were 16 times the amount of burglaries on campus in 2020 as there were in 2019. Students on South Campus have expressed concern for their safety regarding the increase in burglaries and after several crime reports this semester.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.