De-stress from midterms by spending time outside

It’s midterm season at Syracuse University, and for many students this means a week full of last-minute cramming and late-night study sessions. This creates the perfect environment for an overload of stress and anxiety for students. During this stressful time, it’s important that students make time for relaxation and activities to destress.

This can look a little different for everyone, but my tried and true method of destressing is spending time in nature. Whether I’m simply taking a quick walk through Thornden Park or adventuring on a multi-day excursion into some of the most remote areas in the U.S., I always feel better after spending time in nature.

The stress of midterm exams can put a lot of pressure on students’ health, therefore, now is the perfect time to find ways to take extra care of your health. While it may be hard to step away from your studies and spend time outside, doing so can have lasting health benefits.

In fact, instead of prescribing traditional medicine, some doctors are telling their patients to spend more time to increase well-being and treat ailments such as diabetes, chronic stress, depression, anxiety, insomnia and PTSD, according to Forbes.

“These positive effects … are so well-documented that more and more doctors are issuing ‘nature prescriptions’ to help treat a range of conditions,” the article said.

Researchers found that two hours a week is the ideal time for anyone to be outside. In the scheme of an entire week, two hours is not a massive time commitment — it’s about a 30-minute walk to and from class five days a week. But instead of looking down at your phone on your walk to class, put your phone away and experience the nature and beauty of SU’s campus.

Francesco Fabiano, an instructor in the I-MOVE program at SU, attributes the refreshing feeling of being outside to getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“It is unbelievably peaceful. Once you’re inside the wilderness, all of the things that pull at you, all of the distractions and entanglements, they just fall away,” Fabiano said. “It really helps put things into perspective, what’s important and what’s not.”

Fabiano’s point is true for me. Whenever I am in the wilderness, I don’t have a packed schedule, I don’t have to worry about deadlines or studying for exams and most importantly of all, I don’t have to put up a wall around my emotions to get through the day. I can exhale. It’s cathartic.

So, this weekend, or any time you’re feeling stressed, get out into the wilderness. The further from civilization the better.

Evan Butow is a sophomore magazine, news, and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].