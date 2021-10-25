Common Council will appropriate $1.2 million to improving parks, public safety

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse Common Council approved appropriating $1.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for parks, public safety and digital infrastructure.

The aim of the plan is to provide additional relief to address economic, health and government issues the pandemic caused.

The Common Council voted to use funds from ARPA — a maximum of $200,000 — on the development and writing of new web content in addition to making some of the site’s PDFs to forms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It also approved using no more than $100,000 of ARPA funds to install new playgrounds and fitness centers outside of Cannon Street Community Center. To improve parks on the north side of the city and also to make repairs on Lower Onondaga Park’s greenhouse, the council approved $300,000.

The Common Council will also use ARPA funds to add 60 body cameras to the 220 that were previously agreed upon for the use of five years. The total cost for the cameras will not exceed $572,100.

Mayor Ben Walsh commended the appropriation of the funds in a news release.

“We will continue to strengthen transparency and build community trust by equipping new Syracuse Police officers with body worn cameras,” Walsh said in the release. “We will improve parks facilities on the north side; add features at the Cannon Street Community Center; and renovate the city greenhouse which serves all our parks, city-owned spaces and medians.”

The council also accepted the relocation of a sewer main. The move was requested to improve the electrical transformer station.

The New York Susquehanna and Western Railway Corporation have asked for agreement both to reimburse the costs for the construction of the East Brighton Avenue Bridge over the NYSW railroad and for entry on the lands owned by the railroad company. Though the city will pay the approved $190,000 up front, federal funds will reimburse 95% of the cost.



The council approved plans to provide increased psychological support and testing for the Syracuse Police Department. Norman J. Lesswing, Ph.D., will continue to test officers on their “fit for duty” until June 30, 2022. In addition, psychologist Dr. Ronald Rish will continue to provide training and consultation for the Police Department Peer Support Team and Officer Wellness Program.

On behalf of SPD, HumaneCNY will provide lodging and services to animals who are victims of animal cruelty, with the spending not to exceed to $50,000.

The city accepted the donation for a memorial bench in honor of Willie B. Gilbert, the first African American police officer sworn into SPD in 1951. The memorial will be installed in Forman Park.