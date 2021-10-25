Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

DISCLAIMER: Corey Henry is a senior staff photographer for The Daily Orange and does not influence the editorial content of The D.O. in her role. She wrote this personal essay about her experience as a Remembrance Scholar.

I knew the tears would come, I just didn’t know when.

I slowly traversed the balconies of Hendricks Chapel, trying to be a fly on the wall. The crowd then began moving toward the Place of Remembrance for a candlelight vigil. It was 2018, and this was one of the first of many events I would photograph for The Daily Orange. To my surprise, I was doing a good job maintaining my composure.

That was until the music began.

Otto Tunes, an a capella group at Syracuse University, sang a rendition of “Home (I Am)” by George Kamel. Their voices combined in a hushed somber melody. “I’ve been dreaming…” they began. Their voices grew louder and more urgent as the song climaxed at an abrupt pause. Then, those two words hit me: “I’m home.”

I remember slowly bringing my camera to my chest, clinging to it as uncontrollable tears poured down my face. I tried my absolute best to be as invisible as I could as a photographer. But I forgot all about the camera, engrossed in the moment.

After the vigil ended, I was still attempting to photograph, with tears streaming down my face. Madeline Merwin, the Remembrance Scholar who represented Pan Am Flight 103 victim Richard Monetti, approached me with a somber smile.

She hugged me and left me with some advice, “Being professional is being able to share your emotions,” she said. Every Remembrance Week since, I repeat that advice to myself in addition to a simple phrase written on Miriam Luby Wolfe’s Remembrance display chair that reads, “I did my job today.”