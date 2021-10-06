6 concerts to check out in Syracuse over Halloweekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Westcott Theater

Thursday night @ 8 p.m.; Chase B

DJ and music producer Chase B is performing in Syracuse on Thursday night at the Westcott Theater. Chase B is Travis Scott’s touring DJ, and he has produced music with Young Thug, Gunna and Sheck Wes.

Saturday night @ 9 p.m.; House of Horrors Costume Party

The Westcott will welcome four artists — Matt Corgnati, Tucker Froelich, Lucas Tran and Ben Spence — to the theater’s nightclub space for a Halloween-themed dance party. The four DJs will play separate sets until 1 a.m., and the theater advertises the event as “a Halloween like no other.”

Friday night @ 10:30 p.m.; Sarah Gross and OMGIMJOE

The Harrington is advertising Friday night’s lineup as “OGS IN THE UNDERGROUND MUSIC SCENE” on Instagram. Sarah Gross is hot off of her latest EP release, while OMGIMJOE recently performed in New York City at the Sultan Room. Tickets cost $3 in advance and $5 at the door. While there is no costume requirement, the hosts strongly encourage costumes in their IG post.

Friday and Saturday night; Contact 315.509.9511 to RSVP and for the location and time.

NONEWFRIENDS. has organized a two-night concert lineup featuring some of Syracuse University’s rising musical talents. The lineup features Picture Us Tiny, Sedona and a kid named rufus, as well as a DJ set from Nick Beebower. The shows will run on Friday and Saturday night.

Advertisement



Sunday night @ 8 p.m.; DM the Blue Room on Instagram for the location and tickets

Most concerts this weekend are Halloween themed, but at the Blue Room, attendees will get a discount for showing up in costume. The “Halloween Party” hosted by the Blue Room this Sunday evening features bands Flesh Shuddering and Lemon Law. There will also be DJ sets accompanying the bands and “perhaps a surprise or two,” the concert organizers said in an IG post.

Saturday night @ 8:30 p.m.; message the Coop on Instagram for address.

Costumes are encouraged at what the hosts are calling “A Very Sinister Saturday” at The Coop house show venue. Student band Winter Beach is headlining, with The Knu and Pop Culture performing as well.