Use your voice and vote in this week’s Student Association election

This week, all undergraduate students at both Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF — now including College of Professional Studies, InclusiveU and other part time students — have the opportunity to vote for their representatives in student government. Our student government, the Student Association, represents more than 15,000 students in all of SU’s undergraduate schools and SUNY-ESF.

Through this election, we anticipate electing new members to 25 seats, nearly tripling the size of the Assembly to 39 representatives. Later this semester, we will be expanding the assembly further through the addition of Special Population seats for members of the LGBTQ Resource Center, the Center for Disability Resources and other resource centers.

Students can vote now through Friday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 p.m. by:

Logging into MySlice Clicking on the “Student Resources” tile Clicking on the “Vote Now” tile

Students will then be able to vote for the representatives of their specific school, as well as ten at-large representatives and six first-year representatives. Make sure you confirm your votes after submitting; you’ll get a congratulations screen once your vote has been counted!

As campus comes back to life, there are many different issues that SU & SUNY-ESF students face. This election is critical due to the potential to expand SA’s legislative body to nearly three times its current size. This will be the largest that the SA Assembly has been in years.

Getting involved in SA is a great way to make your voice heard and make a difference on campus. SA meetings are on Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. in Maxwell Auditorium.

Please feel free to reach out if any concerns arise, or if you have any questions about the elections at [email protected].

Richard Kaufman IV

SA Commissioner, Board of Elections

Class of 2022