University Union releases fall 2021 cinemas schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

University Union announced the Cinemas schedule for the fall 2021 semester, with 13 movies scheduled for indoor screening at HBC Gifford and one outdoor screening of “Grease” on Sept. 3.

The Cinemas schedule will kick off with a special outdoor screening of “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, on the Quad at 10 p.m. this Friday. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” featuring Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. in HBC Gifford.

The rest of the season will run every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 4, with viewings of films such as A24’s “The Green Knight,” M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” and DC’s “The Suicide Squad,” starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena.

Unlike the indoor screenings held last semester, students will not be required to preregister and there will not be capacity restrictions. UU will follow and enforce Syracuse University’s COVID-19 protocols and masking guidelines at all screenings, a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release.

Advertisement





The events will be free to all SU and SUNY-ESF students, staff and faculty. All films have captioning options. Questions and requests for additional accommodations can be sent to UU Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected].