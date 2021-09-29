UU to host outdoor screening of ‘F9’ Friday night on the Quad

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

University Union is hosting a free, outdoor screening of Universal Studios’ “F9” this Friday on the Quad at 9 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced for all attendees. The screening is open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff, UU said in a press release.

No advance ticket purchase or registration is required, UU said in the release. For those who cannot make Friday’s outdoor showing, the film will also be shown Saturday at 9 p.m. in HBC Gifford Auditorium.

As the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, “F9” tells the story of protagonist Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), who is forced to leave his quiet life with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) after his long-lost brother (John Cena) puts a plan in motion that could end the world as they know it.

The film was one of the first blockbusters to open exclusively in theaters during the pandemic, and it has grossed more than $700 million worldwide. While “F9” received mixed reviews from critics, fans enjoyed its inclusion of the franchise’s original characters, including Han (Sung Kang) and Brian (Paul Walker).

Advertisement





For any questions or to request accommodations, contact University Union Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected].