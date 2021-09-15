Syracuse women’s basketball announces 2021-22 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s basketball announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Orange will open play on Nov. 10 with a nonconference home game against Monmouth. SU’s next game, and first conference game of the season, is against Notre Dame. In that game, former women’s basketball star Felisha Legette-Jack will have her jersey — No. 33 — retired.

Syracuse then heads down to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Only the first game of the tournament against South Florida has been announced so far. At the start of December, the Orange are scheduled to play Ohio State as part of the Big-Ten/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge. That tournament was scrapped last year due to COVID-19.

Before heading into conference play against North Carolina on Dec. 30, Syracuse plays nonconference games against Central Connecticut State, Cornell, UMBC and Siena.

This season will mark the program’s first without Quentin Hillsman since 2006 after his resignation this summer. In that year, the Orange won nine total games and went just 3-13 in the ACC. SU finished last season 15-9 with a 9-7 record in conference play. SU will return just three players that saw the court for Syracuse last year. The other eight currently on the roster are either incoming freshmen or transfers to interim head coach Vonn Read’s squad.

Here is Syracuse’s full conference schedule (home games in bold.):

vs Notre Dame, Sunday, Nov. 14

vs Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 11

@ North Carolina, Thursday, Dec. 30

vs Florida State, Sunday, Jan. 2

vs Boston College, Thursday, Jan. 6

vs Duke, Sunday, Jan. 9

@ Louisville, Thursday, Jan. 13

@ Virginia, Sunday, Jan. 16

vs Georgia Tech, Thursday, Jan. 20

@ Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 27

vs Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 30

@ Miami, Thursday, Feb. 3

vs Louisville, Sunday, Feb. 6

@ Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 13

vs Virginia Tech, Thursday, Feb. 17

@ NC State, Sunday, Feb. 20

@ Wake Forest, Thursday, Feb. 24

vs Boston College, Sunday, Feb. 27