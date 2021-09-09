Former All-American Kenzie Kent named SU women’s lacrosse assistant coach

Former All-American Kenzie Kent will join Syracuse women’s lacrosse as an assistant coach under Kayla Treanor for the 2021 season.

Kent spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Harvard following her graduation from Boston College in 2019. In 2020, Harvard went 3-3 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Crimson did not complete last spring.

At Boston College, Kent played both lacrosse and ice hockey. In 2019, she led the country in scoring with 127 points, 52 goals and 75 assists — cementing a new Boston College single-season record in assists. She was named a first-team All-American by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association after the 2019 season.

Kent finished her collegiate lacrosse career with 264 career points on 131 goals and 133 assists. She helped lead Boston College to the national championship game in 2017 and 2019. This summer, Kent continued her lacrosse career in the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited — a professional women’s lacrosse league.

On Boston College’s women’s ice hockey team, Kent led the Eagles to three Frozen Four appearances. At the end of her career at BC, she tied for tenth in program history in career points with 138, sixth in career assists with 98 and set the program record with games played at 157.

Kent joins a Syracuse program coming off of a 17-4 season that took the Orange to the NCAA championship game for the third time in program history. She is the first staff member to join the women’s lacrosse team since Treanor was hired as head coach. Gary Gait, the former women’s lacrosse head coach, became the head coach for Syracuse men’s lacrosse after last season.