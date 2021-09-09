Syracuse women’s ice hockey announces 2021-22 schedule

Syracuse women’s ice hockey revealed their schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Orange will begin play with an exhibition game against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Sept. 19.

SU finished last year with its first overall record above .500 since the 2016-17 season. It also marked their ninth-straight season with a record above .500 in the College Hockey America Conference.

Syracuse begins its regular season on Oct. 1 with a nonconference game against St. Lawrence, followed by its home opener on Oct. 7 against Clarkson. SU then plays four more nonconference games before opening CHA games versus Lindenwood and Rochester Institute of Technology.

The Orange’s home game will be the first event in Syracuse’s Kickoff Weekend celebrating 50 years of women’s athletics at the school.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season, the Orange only played four nonconference games in their 2020-21 schedule. They went 2-2 in double-headers against Colgate and Long Island University. SU plays one game against Cornell and two games against Vermont and Princeton to wrap up their schedule outside of the CHA this year.

At the beginning of January, Syracuse will take place in the Battle of the ‘Burgh tournament, and are scheduled to play Boston University, St. Cloud and Minnesota State.