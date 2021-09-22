SU places Phi Kappa Theta on probation, Lambda Upsilon Lambda on investigative status

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University has placed its chapter of Phi Kappa Theta on disciplinary and social probation until Aug. 29, 2022, according to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs’ website.

Additionally, SU’s chapter of Lambda Upsilon Lambda has been placed on investigative status.

Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, confirmed the news in a statement to The Daily Orange.

Phi Kappa Theta was found responsible for violations of the Code of Student Conduct as well as Fraternity and Sorority Affairs policies, Scalese said. The fraternity’s disciplinary and social probation means that the chapter is prohibited from hosting or participating in activities, such as social events or new member recruitment, until their probation period is concluded on Aug. 29, 2022.

Advertisement





Lambda’s changed status is due to alleged violations of the Code of Student Conduct that occurred at the start of the semester, Scalese said. While on investigative status, the chapter must cease all activities.

Scalese said SU cannot provide additional information about the active investigation.

The status designations result from a process conducted by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, according to the office’s website.

On Tuesday evening, students protested recent sexual assault allegations across multiple Interfraternity Council chapters on campus. The protest began at the Pi Chapter House of Psi Upsilon, but the demonstrators soon moved to other fraternity houses, including Phi Kappa Theta. It is unknown whether the status changes are related to the protests.

During the protest, demonstrators called for SU and the IFC to take action by protecting survivors of sexual assault and holding assaulters accountable, with specific emphasis on Title IX and what the protestors said was the university’s failure to address sexual assault issues on campus.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.