SU encourages eligible people to receive COVID-19 booster shots

Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, encouraged eligible members of the Syracuse University community to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot in an email Monday. He also announced SU’s upcoming flu clinics. All members of the SU community are required to receive the flu shot, except those with religious and medical exemptions.

The booster is available to those 65 and older who live in a long-term care facility, and those who are 18-64 years old who have underlying medical conditions. It is also available to 18-64 years olds who have a greater risk to COVID-19 exposure through their work or institutional setting.

Individuals are able to receive the booster shot six months after initially receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Many people in the SU community are available to receive the booster, including faculty, food services workers, residence life staff and education staff working daily in direct contact with students, Haynie said.

The email directs faculty and staff to the Kinney Drugs website to make an appointment for the booster. Haynie encouraged students who believe they are eligible to contact the Barnes Center at The Arch.

In addition to focusing on the COVID-19 booster shot, Haynie reminded students of the importance of the flu shot.

“Please continue to do your part,” Haynie said in his email. “The easiest step you can take at this time is getting a flu shot. It’s safe, simple and selfless.”

Flu shots will be available on campus through a series of flu clinics. The first being Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barnes Center. Students must make an appointment for the flu clinic on their patient portal and are asked to wear a mask and bring their SUID to their appointment. Appointments are not required for faculty and staff. More clinics will be scheduled throughout October.

