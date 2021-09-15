SU calls out students for disobeying COVID-19 guidelines

Vice President for the Student Experience and Dean of Students Robert Hradsky warned against behavior that puts the health and well-being of the Syracuse University campus community at risk in a campus-wide email Wednesday.

In the email, Hradsky said that the sacrifices of the last 18 months do not mean that students can disregard community standards, and he encouraged students to continue to do their part.

The email said that mask wearing at SU’s first home football game on Saturday was “minimal at best.” The university is still in the “RED” level of its COVID-19 mask-wearing framework.

As of Wednesday, SU has 163 active cases of COVID-19 on campus.

SU switched to the “RED” level on Aug. 28 after an increase of cases in Onondaga County. Under the “RED” level, vaccinated and unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors at all times and outdoors when others are present. The only exceptions to wearing masks on campus at the “RED” level are when students are in their own dorm rooms and when vaccinated employees are alone in private spaces or working outdoors independently.

Students have previously expressed concern at the lack of enforcement of the masking requirements and the tiered system.

The email also said that signage displaying public health information has repeatedly gone missing since the beginning of the academic year. Videos on social media showed students carrying signage back to their residence halls, Hradsky said, and the university referred the reports to the Office of Community Standards.

Hradksy said in the email that SU has received reports of “disrespectful conduct” occurring in the off-campus neighborhoods, including noise complaints, gathering on neighbors’ property, blocking driveways and improperly disposing of trash.

The email said that any violation of SU’s Code of Student Conduct can be referred to the Office of Community Standards, previously the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Hradksy said in the email that students should continue to follow general health practices to minimize the risk of COVID-19, especially as flu and cold season approaches.

“With a semester of robust activity planned, safely socializing and adhering to our public health measures are paramount,” Hradsky said. “Please do your part, and encourage others to do so as well.”