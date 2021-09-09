Syracuse University will update the school’s COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis from Monday through Friday during the fall 2021 semester.

Information regarding the university’s number of cases for both students and employees will be published by 5 p.m., Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a campus-wide email on Sept. 3.

Any new cases of COVID-19 discovered by the university over a weekend will be added to the dashboard on the following Monday, Haynie said in the email.

Sept. 9

Syracuse University now has a total of 119 active cases of COVID-19, according to its dashboard. The university added 40 cases to the dashboard today, 39 of which came from students. Only one new case was from a SU employee.

Since the dashboard was last updated, the total number of students in quarantine has not moved from five. At this time, the campus is still on a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 8

Syracuse University added 25 new cases of COVID-19 to its dashboard today, all of which are student cases. There are now 97 active cases on campus, 18 more than the dashboard’s last update on Tuesday.

There are now 5 students who are now in quarantine. SU’s campus is still on a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 7

Syracuse University added 32 COVID-19 cases to its dashboard. Of those cases, 29 are among students, and three are among SU employees.

There are 79 active cases on campus, the highest number for the entirety of the fall 2021 semester. At this time, SU is still at the “RED” COVID-19 alert level, according to its Stay Safe website.

Only four students are in quarantine, an increase of one since Friday.

Sept. 3

Syracuse University has a total of 65 active cases of COVID-19 with 16 new student cases added since the dashboard’s last update. The university is currently at its highest number of active cases during the fall 2021 semester.

No new employee COVID-19 cases were added to SU’s dashboard for the first time since Aug. 18.

Haynie told students “to regularly visit the COVID-19 Dashboard to get the most up-to-date information about testing and active cases at Syracuse University,” in the email.

Asst. news editor Kyle Chouinard contributed to this report. Graphics by digital managing editor Abby Weiss.