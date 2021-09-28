Syracuse rises 1 spot to No. 11 in latest NFHCA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse field hockey ranked No. 11 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll. The Orange have moved up one spot from No. 12 since last week’s poll after defeating Ivy League opponents Cornell and UPenn without conceding a goal in either game. Last week, SU moved up two spots from No. 14 to No. 12.

SU is at the midpoint of its regular season, with eight of 16 games on their schedule completed. The Orange are currently on a four-game winning streak, having only lost to Rutgers 3-2 in double overtime during a five-game road stretch that concluded after SU’s win against UPenn. Since this defeat, Syracuse has outscored their opponents eleven to four.

The Orange will return to J.S. Coyne Stadium for the first time in 24 days to resume Atlantic Coast Conference play against No. 5 North Carolina on Oct. 1. This will be the start of a four-game home stretch for SU.

Quirine Comans now leads SU in total points in 2021 with 15 after scoring against UPenn. Comans and Pleun Lammers are the highest scorers for the Orange so far this season with five goals each.

SJ Quigley was most recently named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, following Comans and Lammers, who have both previously earned an ACC Offensive Player of the Week recognition in 2021.