Syracuse starts regular season ranked No. 16 in NFHCA poll

The ranking comes after Syracuse (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) convincingly won its first two games of the season against Sacred Heart and Vermont, but then fell to an unranked Kent State team 2-1 in overtime.

Syracuse has dropped two places from the NFHCA Preseason poll, which had the Orange listed as No. 14.

Looking ahead, SU will face two top-15 ranked opponents this upcoming weekend — No. 8 Rutgers on Friday and No. 12 UConn on Sunday. These two matchups are the first of a five-game road stretch for Syracuse.

Syracuse’s first ACC game of the season is slated for Sep. 17 at Boston College. The Orange will stay on the road for two following games against Ivy League opponents Cornell and UPenn before resuming ACC play at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Oct. 1 to play UNC.

Pleun Lammers is leading the line offensively for the Orange so far, notching five goals through three games. This production propelled her to an All-ACC Offensive Player of the Week recognition.