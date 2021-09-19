SPD and DPS respond to attempted burglary at University Village Apartments

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety responded to an attempted burglary incident on South Campus early Sunday morning.

A group of eight male teenagers allegedly tried to break into University Village Apartments at approximately 12:57 a.m., according to an email from DPS. Students confronted the group and apprehended one of the teens while others fled the scene. The group of suspects is not affiliated with the university, the email said.

While the group of students waited for police to arrive, the teens allegedly returned to the apartment and threw rocks at the building. When the students tried to apprehend the other suspects, they fled the scene heading north on the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue.

One of the suspects reportedly fired a gunshot in the air near the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East Colvin Street, according to the email, and a handgun magazine was later found during a ground search of the area.

Law enforcement took the detained teenager into custody. No injuries were reported, and no information on the other subjects was provided.

DPS asks anyone who witnessed the incident to call the department at 315-443-2224 or SPD at 315-442-5222. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can report nonemergency information to the department through the Rave Guardian app or the Silent Witness tool.

