Syracuse unable to generate offense in 1-0 loss to Duke

For 80 minutes Syracuse had been winning the game out wide, a strategy that has worked in all of its wins this season. It’s where the Orange’s speed comes into effect and is one of the main advantages of the 3-5-2 setup, especially when Giona Leibold is on the field.

But with Leibold on the bench, and Syracuse lost that edge on the left wing.

Shakur Mohammed took the ball along the right wing, not having Leibold sprinting alongside him. Mohammed then cut inside towards the top of the box and played an overlapping Peter Stroud along the right wing into space. Stroud took a first time cross into the box and found the head of Thor Ulfarsson, who redirected the ball into the top right corner just past SU goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer’s reach.

Ulfarsson’s header was the eventual difference-maker in Syracuse’s 1-0 (4-4-1, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) loss to Duke (6-1, 3-0 ACC). It was an even contest where both teams recorded nine total shots, but the result leaves SU winless in its last three games.

Still, Syracuse maintained control in the game for the first 10 minutes.The Orange forced Duke to uncomfortably play along the wing, where SU was successful with its immediate pressure. This caused Duke to panic and constantly turn the ball over, driving a Syracuse attack which thrives off its wide play.

Christian Curti settled the ball along the back line and had time to play Giona Leibold. His first touch went a little far in front of him and a Duke forward rushed him with a sliding tackle. But Leibold chipped the ball over him to Noah Singelmann who gave the ball to Colin Biros.

With Leibold running down the left wing, Biros sent a perfectly timed one touch pass for Leibold to run into. While Leibold’s cross was blocked, it gave SU a throw in, leading to roughly 90 seconds of final third pressure. But the possession ended with a desperate ball that was booted out in desperation by Duke.

That 10 minute span also featured Syracuse’s only two shots of the first half, both of which were on goal. Without onrushing pressure, Olu Oyegunle looked forward and saw Manel Busquets beginning his run in behind Duke’s back line. Busquets got a foot on the ball first and took it into the box aiming for goal, but his follow through hit the turf, and the Spanish forward fell over as the ball trickled into Grant Farley’s hands.

Just three minutes later, Syracuse applied its high pressure once again in Duke’s half, as Jeorgio Kocevski won a clean standing tackle challenge and took the ball forward. Utilizing his space, he found Curt Calov along the top left corner of the penalty box. Calov took on two Duke defenders before playing the ball to Biros who was etched along the top right corner of the box. His shot ricocheted off two Duke defenders before Calov got a foot to the loose ball and poked it right to Farley.

But that was the only stretch of offensive momentum Syracuse saw in the entire half.

Duke won most of the aerial battles and began playing the ball centrally, creating give-and-go’s to dangerously get in behind the Syracuse defense. The Blue Devils cross into the box from the left wing went right onto Oyegunle’s head, but his clearance was weak, travelling just 10 ten yards to the feet of Duke midfielder Peter Stroud.

Stroud turned right and sent a through ball for Felix Baraha who chased it down the end line. Baraha’s cross was turned back towards the penalty spot as Noah Singelmann poked it of bounds before Duke got its first point blank opportunity.

McIntyre put Leibold back on the field immediately following the goal and generated Syracuse’s final push towards a draw. Leibold used his speed to beat Duke down the win once again and with five minutes remaining, firing from outside of the box. But the ball sailed inches over the crossbar, and the chance for a draw disintegrated.