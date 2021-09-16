Syracuse men’s basketball releases 2021-22 ACC schedule

Syracuse released its conference schedule for the 2021-22 season, with trips to North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its full slate of games on Thursday night. Syracuse will be featured on ESPN 18 times this season.

The Orange kick off the season with a pair of exhibition games against Pace and Le Moyne in the Dome before beginning their nonconference slate of games. Syracuse will start against Lafayette, and then round out a home stretch again Drexel and Colgate. Next, SU heads to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament featuring UConn, Michigan State and defending national national champions Baylor. The Orange open the tournament against Virginia Commonwealth University.

After returning from the Bahamas, the Orange will play Indiana in the Big-Ten/ACC Challenge. After that, the Orange begin their conference schedule against Florida State. Before returning to Central New York, the Orange will go on a two-game road trip, startingat Madison Square Garden against Villanova. The Orange then take a trip to the nation’s capital to play longtime rivals in Georgetown. Finally, Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome for a pair of matchups against Lehigh and Cornell to finish off its nonconference schedule.

Last year, Syracuse finished with a 9-7 conference record. The Orange received an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament after an eighth-place finish in the ACC. Powered by strong shooting from Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse advanced to the Sweet-16. Florida State was the only other ACC team to make it past the first weekend.

Here’s who the Orange are scheduled to play this year (home games in bold):

vs Pace, Wednesday, Oct. 27 (Exhibition)

vs Le Moyne, Monday, Nov. 1 (Exhibition)

vs Lafayette, Tuesday, Nov. 9

vs Drexel, Sunday, Nov. 14

vs Colgate, Saturday, Nov. 20

vs VCU, Wednesday, Nov. 24 (Battle 4 Atlantis)

vs TBD, Thursday, Nov. 25 (Battle 4 Atlantis)

vs TBD, Friday, Nov. 26 (Battle 4 Atlantis)

vs Indiana, Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

@ Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 4

vs Villanova, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (Jimmy V Classic)

@ Georgetown, Saturday, Dec 11

vs Lehigh, Saturday, Dec. 18

vs Cornell, Tuesday, Dec. 21

vs Georgia Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 29

vs Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 1

@ Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 5

@ Wake Forest, Saturday, Jan. 8

vs Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 11

vs Florida State, Saturday, Jan. 15

vs Clemson, Tuesday, Jan. 18

@ Duke, Saturday, Jan. 22

@ Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 25

vs Wake Forest, Saturday, Jan. 29

@ NC State, Wednesday, Feb. 2

vs Louisville, Saturday, Feb. 5

@ Boston College, Tuesday, Feb. 8

@ Virginia Tech, Saturday, Feb. 12

vs Boston College, Saturday, Feb. 19

@ Notre Dame, Tuesday, Feb. 22

vs Duke, Saturday, Feb. 26

@ North Carolina, Monday, Feb. 28

vs Miami, Saturday, Mar. 5