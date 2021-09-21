Syracuse jumps 2 spots to No. 14 in NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse (4-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) ranked No. 12 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s week three poll, moving up two spots after coming in at No. 14 in week two.

The jump comes after Syracuse upset No. 5 Boston College (7-1, 0-1 ACC) on the road, and handed the previously undefeated Eagles their first loss of the season. Goals from Charlotte de Vries, Florine Van Boetzelaer, and Quirine Comans, as well as a strong performance from SU freshman goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski propelled the Orange to victory in their ACC opener. Syracuse has defeated two of the three ranked opponents they’ve faced this season.

Comans has stepped up for the Orange by scoring her first four career goals in the last three games. Her offensive production earned her an ACC Offensive Player of the Week honor. The graduate student’s efforts were critical to both of SU’s victories against UConn and Boston College.

The Orange have two games left against Ivy League opponents Cornell and UPenn in their five-game away stretch before returning to J.S. Coyne Stadium for four consecutive home contests.

SU started the season ranked at No. 16 after going 2-1 in their first three games, despite being ranked No. 14 in the NFHCA Preseason poll.