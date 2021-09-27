Cody Roscoe named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Cody Roscoe won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week award after recording six tackles, two sacks and the forced fumble which set up Syracuse’s game-winning drive.

Roscoe’s 5.5 sacks this season are tied for the second-most in the nation, only behind Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson. Roscoe recorded his second consecutive multi-sack game during Friday’s 24-21 win over Liberty — he had three against UAlbany and a half sack against Rutgers. His average of two tackles-for-loss per game leads the ACC.

Late in the fourth quarter against Liberty, with the score tied 21-21, Roscoe sacked potential first-round NFL Draft pick Malik Willis and stripped the ball loose for SU linebacker Mikel Jones to recover. The play set up Syracuse’s offense on the brink of the red zone, leading to a game-winning field goal from Andre Szmyt as time expired.

Roscoe transferred to SU after playing at McNeese State from 2017 to 2019. The adjustment from Football Championship Subdivision to Football Bowl Subdivision was one that Roscoe overcame in 2020. Head coach Dino Babers said that sometimes good players “slip through the cracks” and end up at a level lower than they should be. Roscoe was one of those players, Babers added. The head coach mentioned that two members from his staff first recommended Roscoe to him.

“He’s a valuable member of our team and I’m glad we got him,” Babers said on Sept. 20.

