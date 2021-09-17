Borzymowski’s 4 saves propel No. 14 Syracuse to upset win over No. 3 Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

With under four minutes left in the third quarter, Boston College earned its second penalty corner of the game. Fusine Govaert received an insert pass and ripped a shot on goal, but SU freshman goalie Brooke Borzymowski dove to her right to save the shot.

Nearly a minute later, the Eagles earned another corner and set up Govaert for an attempt on goal again. Borzymowski made another crucial save, knocking the ball out of bounds.

Borzymowski only allowed one goal in No. 14 Syracuse’s (4-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) 3-1 win over No. 3 Boston College (6-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast). The Orange didn’t concede a shot in the entire first quarter and ultimately outshot the Eagles 15-7. This is the lowest number of shots Boston College has recorded in a game this year, as BC averaged 18 shots per game before today’s contest.

After receiving a pass from Claire Cooke on the right flank, Charlotte de Vries opened the scoring in the second quarter before drawing out Boston College goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy and rocketing the ball into an empty net from the edge of the shooting circle. Florine van Boetzelaer doubled SU’s lead with just over one minute left in the second quarter, sending the Orange into the half with a 2-0 lead. Van Boetzelaer finished off SU’s offensive move, collecting and shooting the ball after Pleun Lammers was dispossessed in the shooting circle.

Syracuse never let up as Quirine Comans tacked on a third score three minutes into the third quarter. The ACC Offensive Player of the Week got on the end of Laura Graziosi’s shot to tap in her fourth career goal, scoring in her third game in a row.

Boston College created attacking opportunities late in the third quarter, attempting to preserve its undefeated record. But when the Eagles attacked, Borzymowski halted every attempt. The freshman ended with four saves on seven shots faced — two of which came from BC’s consecutive corner plays.

The Eagles eventually broke through and got on the board 40 seconds into the fourth quarter through forward Margo Carlin, but they still trailed the Orange by two points.

Shortly after BC’s first goal, Comans received a lofted pass from Graziosi and dribbled up to the left side of the shooting circle. Comans passed to Lammers, who slid and shot past Kennedy for a score. SU’s celebrations were short lived, though, as Lammers’ goal was disallowed after the play was reviewed by officials.

From then on, the Orange remained defensively composed in the final frame, right until the concluding buzzer.

“We just played really well, and did really good on the counter,” Comans said. “From the beginning, today it felt really good.