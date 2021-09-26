Syracuse defeats UPenn 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Nearly 400 spectators went to Ellen Vagelos Field to witness the seventh all-time meeting between No. 12 Syracuse (6-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) and UPenn (3-5, 0-1 Ivy) on Sunday. The Orange emerged with two scores for their second straight shutout victory, after defeating Cornell 1-0 on Wednesday. SU has only conceded only one goal in its last three matches.

SU midfielder Laura Graziosi scored her third goal of the 2021 season, assisted by Pleun Lammers, in the second quarter to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. Quirine Comans eventually notched her fifth goal of the season with less than nine minutes in the fourth quarter. Comans now leads the SU roster in points with 13, passing Lammers who has 12.

The Orange also outshot the Quakers 12-6, only allowing them to register one shot on target throughout the entire game. Syracuse earned four penalty corners in the first two quarters, not conceding any during that time.

But in the third quarter, UPenn was able to earn three penalty corners. Still, the Quakers weren’t able to convert on any opportunities as sophomore goalie Sabien Paumen made six saves, limiting attacking chances from the Quakers during the outing.

Syracuse ends its five-game road stretch with four wins, only falling to No. 10 Rutgers 3-2 in double overtime on Sept. 10. SU bounced back after the Rutgers loss to defeat No. 12 UConn and hand No. 3 Boston College its first loss of the season. The Orange will now play four consecutive home games, resuming ACC play against No. 7 North Carolina on Friday.