Syracuse defeats UConn 5-3 for 1st ranked win of season

Syracuse’s Willemijn Boogert took the ball from UConn’s Madi Herb at the midfield line, and immediately passed to SJ Quigley. Quigley dribbled toward goal before getting the ball to Pleun Lammers on the right side of the shooting circle, who returned it to Quigley in the center. Quigley collected the pass after the ball bounced off a defender, and fired a low driving shot to score her second goal of the game. The Orange regained the lead with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Quigley opened the scoring with a goal earlier in the half, and her efforts pushed SU into halftime with a 2-1 lead and were critical in thwarting UConn, as the Huskies tied the game at 1-1 just forty five seconds into the second quarter.

Quigley’s two first-half goals propelled the Orange (3-2) to a 5-3 win over UConn (2-4), with two second-half goals coming from Quirine Comans and one from Charlotte de Vries. The Huskies weren’t able to capitalize on goal scoring opportunities until late in the fourth quarter, when SU had already tallied five goals.

Two of Syracuse’s goals came directly after winning the ball back from UConn in its own half. Similar to Quigley’s second goal, Comans was able to score after Lammers earned possession back for the Orange. Lammers played the ball up to de Vries, who exchanged passes with midfielder Claire Cooke and then passed to Comans, who was waiting in front of goal.

Syracuse made it difficult for UConn with both a high press and quick transition play from the midfield. This made the difference for SU, as it extended offensive possessions and limited counterattacking opportunities for the Huskies.

Syracuse took control early on in the first quarter, creating multiple offensive opportunities before opening the scoring on SU’s first corner of the game. Quigley inserted the corner, setting up a powerful shot for Eefke van den Nieuwenhoff. Quigley sprinted to the front of the goal after inserting, able to get on the end of Nieuwenhoff’s shot and tip the ball into the goal less than five minutes into the game.

On its second corner of the game, UConn’s Claire Jandewerth drilled a shot past SU goalkeeper Louise Pertinto the bottom left corner to tie the game.

Shortly after halftime, Lammers worked the ball up the right flank and passed to Comans, who dribbled into the shooting circle along the baseline and slid a short pass to de Vries. de Vries shot the ball without hesitation and scored to notch her first goal of the season.

Comans scored the final two goals for the Orange and put the game out of reach for UConn, putting Syracuse ahead 5-1. Jessica Dembrowski managed to score two goals for the Huskies in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter, but the forward’s efforts weren’t enough to tie the game.