Syracuse leans heavily on DeAndre Kerr in 2-0 win over Niagara, last game until ACC play

After a miss-clearance by Niagara’s Emanuel Obiefuna just past his own penalty box, Jeorgio Kocevski picked up the loose ball and sent it down the line to Giona Leibold. Leibold, with the help of a give-and-go sequence with Colin Biros, was sent down the left-wing.

He took a touch inward and sent a low cross into the six-yard box. The ball beat a Purple Eagles defender before finding the feet of an onrushing DeAndre Kerr, who slotted home an inside of the footvolley for Syracuse’s opener 58 minutes into the game.

Syracuse (2-0-2) took 22 total shots and 13 shots on goal, in its 2-0 win against Niagara (1-0-3). The Orange dominated Niagara through its direct play into the final third en route to its final game before Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Syracuse’s control was apparent right from the opening kick-off, and Niagara was going to let the Orange do just that.

Off the opening whistle, The Purple Eagles immediately drove the ball into the Orange backline. Max Kent who received the ball, along with the rest of the Syracuse field players dropped off expecting to play around Niagara pressure.

Instead, the Purple Eagles stayed back and compact, allowing SU to play as they had hoped. But out of nowhere Kent looked left and drove a ball in behind Niagara right back Nick Burke. Leibold ran onto it and played a driven ball on the ground too far for an SU player.

Less than a minute later, Syracuse’s Olu Oyegunle sent a through ball into the left side of the penalty box for DeAndre Kerr who was quickly pressured, giving SU an early corner kick. Biros sent in the ensuing inswinger and found the head of a rising Kent who sent the ball inches over the crossbar.

Niagara didn’t connect a single pass for the following two minutes, and through the game’s first five minutes, Syracuse had already taken three shots and accumulated two corners.

That five-minute span revealed how the game’s next 85 would pan out.

In the 31st minute, Syracuse thought it scored its opening goal. Once again, the Orange built up its offensive through its backline. Christian Curti played into the midfield for Kocevski who took the ball forward. He played a through ball for Leibold, relying on his speed to chase the ball down before sailing out on the left touchline.

Leibold’s low-driven cross found Singelmann’s left foot who redirected it on net first-time, forcing Burke to make a diving save, pushing the ball to his left. But the loose rebound was perfectly set up for Kerr to drill the ball into the roof of the goal — but he was called offside.

Even with his goal being called back, Kerr still managed six total shots in the game’s opening half, with four of them going on net, more total shots than he had previously recorded in his 15 prior games with the Orange.

After Singelmann stopped Niagara’s possession in their own half, he quickly sent the ball out wide to the feet of Luke Biasi. Biasi then simply stuck his foot out, exposing the inside of his right foot to redirect the ball down the right touchline for Kerr.

Already in behind his defender, Kerr, on his favored left foot, was in all alone on Burke. He opened up his body and angled a curling shot towards the far post, but an outstretched arm from Burke was enough to push the ball wide for a corner.

Despite how direct Syracuse likes to play into the final third and the Orange’s collective 16 shots, they appeared very cautious when given an opportunity to shoot — which was why the score stayed scoreless for as long as it did.

Kerr took one touch too many when setting himself up for a left-footed shot inside the penalty box, after beating two crashing defenders in the process. In the second half, Leibold was given space to take the ball into the box, 1-on-1, with his favored left foot. Instead, he opted to cross it to the right side of the box which ended up going over everyone in the box and out for a goal kick.

But into the second half, Syracuse was able to pressure a fatigued Purple Eagles unit the way they wanted to, being able to freely send in a direct ball forward as they did right off the game’s opening kick to its final seconds.

Kerr found the ball in open space again and cut in between each defender in his way. His seventh shot on goal was saved and the rebound found Curt Calov right in the goal box for him to easily chip the ball over a diving Burke with 32 seconds remaining — a confidence booster for its upcoming ACC test against conference powerhouse Virginia.