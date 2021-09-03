SU switches to updating COVID-19 dashboard every weekday as cases rise to 65

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University will update the school’s COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis from Monday through Friday during the fall 2021 semester.

Information regarding the university’s number of cases for both students and employees will be published by 5 p.m., Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a campus-wide email on Sept. 3.

Any new cases of COVID-19 discovered by the university over a weekend will be added to the dashboard on the following Monday, Haynie said in the email.

Sept. 3

Syracuse University has a total of 65 active cases of COVID-19 with 16 new student cases added since the dashboard’s last update. The university is currently at its highest number of active cases during the fall 2021 semester.

No new employee COVID-19 cases were added to SU’s dashboard for the first time since Aug. 18.

Haynie told students “to regularly visit the COVID-19 Dashboard to get the most up-to-date information about testing and active cases at Syracuse University,” in the email.