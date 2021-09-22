It is embarrassing that Syracuse University still competes against Liberty in football. When the series was announced in 2018, I didn’t think much of it other than the potential for three wins for SU in non-conference play.

Of course, Liberty defeated the Orange in 2020 and are the betting favorites to win on Friday, but this is not about wins and losses, it’s about whether SU considers itself an inclusive university for everyone.

The Liberty University code of conduct explicitly states that “sexual relations outside of a biblically-ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University.” SU describes itself as a university that promotes understanding, acceptance, empowerment and visibility of people with marginalized genders and sexualities. Meanwhile, SU associates itself with schools like Liberty University, a school that does not share these values.

The lack of LGBTQ+ rights are just one of a slew of problems Liberty University has. Jerry Falwell Jr., its former president and son of its founder, tweeted a picture of a mask he had made of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Blackface, an event that did happen, and used it to critique the mask mandate the state had at that time.

Rightfully so, many Black students were offended by this. Moreover, the school is currently being sued by a former employee for both sexual and racial discrimination.

Syracuse athletes’ safety should also be discussed, as Liberty University currently has no requirements for a vaccination other than encouraging students and staff to get it, and there is no mask mandate. In March of 2020, students returned to Liberty’s campus during the pandemic, resulting in the unnecessary spread of COVID-19.

Liberty University’s policies don’t meet the progressive standards that SU claims it has. Why should we continue to profit off playing football against a Power Five opponent in a Friday primetime game?

This is just another embarrassing move by Syracuse, which doesn’t seem to recognize it’s going against its own values.

Nick Testani 24’