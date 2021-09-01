The past three semesters at Syracuse University have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. SU’s requirement for students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated before returning to campus gives everyone a chance at a “normal semester.” But this can only be a reality if students remain vigilant and follow current SU public health guidelines.

The campus is filled with people who are excited to enjoy a fall semester of hanging out with friends, attending football games and embracing everything SU has to offer. Students and staff can have more freedom this semester, including the ability to participate in in-person classes. While the past few semesters have been very limiting for SU students, the COVID-19 vaccine can have a positive impact on campus and aid in creating a more normal semester.

With this being said, we have seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread on campus. In order to ensure this does not happen, students must adhere to SU’s fall 2021 Stay Safe Pledge. Hannah Fishman, who was a freshman when the pandemic began, has already noticed a change on campus and is excited to get back to the SU environment she experienced as a first-semester freshman in 2019.

“There are more people walking around campus. The energy and morale of the school is finally back,” Fishman said. “The vaccine is definitely giving students and faculty more freedom socially and academically. Hopefully campus can remain this way throughout the semester.”

Junior Sophie Lamaker is similarly hopeful for the new semester. “I think that campus is going to be getting back to normal, even if we have to wear masks. With the few days I’ve spent on campus, it’s so nice seeing the campus crowded again and my classes full. It’s really exciting,” she said.

With classes at full capacity, wearing masks and abiding by SU COVID-19 guidelines is extremely important. Many SU students are ecstatic to get back into the rhythm of in-person class, and reverting back to online classes could be devastating for them. Having to adjust to an online learning format again could cause students to face the same struggles that many experienced in the fall 2020 semester.

Hannah Fishman spoke to what she thinks is the most rewarding part of being back on campus. “The best part about campus is seeing people every day out on campus and meeting people for the first time in person after being online for the past year. Such an important part of being a student here is the community, and being an active part of that was really missed,” she said.

Syracuse is all about community. Therefore, students should be looking out for one another this semester. Our campus is a special place for not only students and staff, but alumni and generations of families. The advancement of the vaccine has been a much needed development for our campus, which has been deeply impacted by COVID-19, and we must avoid devolving towards a COVID-19 crisis. With normalcy nearing, now is the time to stay vigilant.

While there are many benefits due to the COVID-19 vaccination, students and staff must be mindful that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. It is vital that all students and staff adhere to the SU COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe semester and avoid another COVID-19 outbreak on our campus. As students enjoy the ability to return to pre-pandemic life, they should keep in mind what got us here, and more, what could send us back. Disregarding public health guidelines could put us back to online learning.

Nicole Troy is a junior information management and technology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].