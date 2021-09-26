Students concerned over safety while running around SU campus

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

When Jessica Liberopoulos leaves Watson Hall to set out for a run, she wedges a key between her fingers.

Liberopoulos, a sophomore in Martin J. Whitman School of Management, uses the key as a precautionary self-defense method, similar to brass knuckles.

"I try to run with a key because even though nothing has happened to me personally, I have heard the stories and sometimes I want to be extra safe," said Liberopoulos, a sophomore in Martin J. Whitman School of Management.

Liberopoulos and other students expressed that they often find themselves concerned over their safety while running in and around Syracuse University.

Madeline Gage, a studio arts major in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, said that even running between South and Main Campuses has made her nervous.

“If I run late at night, or even walking back from (Comstock Art Facility) at night, I always just feel uneasy,” Gage said. “It’s dimly lit, and I always think that I am getting followed.”

Gage said the recent reports of robberies close to campus have made her especially wary about running in the university neighborhood. She mentioned the incident last year when a man attacked and attempted to sexually assault a female student jogger.

“When that student was attacked last year, I was sitting in Flint about to go for a run, and I remember that me and my friends were too nervous to run for a few days and weeks after that,” Gage said. “I’ve heard about robberies at knifepoint and stuff, so it’s scary to be walking alone as a girl.”

Alexander Leff, a second-year architecture student, said that even though there have been recent student concerns over robberies on South Campus, he still runs almost every day.



“I wouldn’t say I am any more worried than I would be otherwise,” Leff said. “I wanna run. I usually don’t run at night but if I need to run I am going to.”

Leff said, however, that he runs with pepper spray or a pocket knife when he runs at night, but he’s never needed to use either.

“Nothing has really happened to me in particular, however, I wouldn’t say that I feel safe,” Leff said. “I’ve heard of things happening … It’s not that I don’t expect anything to happen to me. I just don’t want to hide from the world. If something happens, something happens.”

Siena Smith, a policy studies major, said that the recent break-ins haven’t affected her running, but she makes sure to never run at night and to look out for her surroundings.

“There’s a lot of cars that go really fast by the trails on South and near Main Campus, so sometimes things like that make me feel unsafe,” Smith said. “I’ve had one weird instance with a guy that I thought was following me, but otherwise, I haven’t had anything out of the ordinary affect me.”

Even though many students said that they don’t feel safe the majority of the time while running, that hasn’t stopped them from their routines.

“Sometimes, if I am especially nervous, I will make sure to go in the middle of the day when it is especially busy with people and students,” Gage said. “But I am trying to remember all the ways I can stay safe, keep myself out of harm and try to feel less nervous while running in the neighborhoods.”