SA passes bill encouraging SU to implement sexual assault prevention services

Syracuse University’s Student Association expressed its support for sexual assault and harassment survivors, and it approved a new bill to encourage SU’s administration to implement training and prevention services across campus.

This bill is in response to the recent protests on campus, when students demonstrated to support survivors of sexual assault and implement changes to how SU handles allegations.

In the bill, SA said their members “formally endorse and will advocate for” various types of Title IX training. It also promised that it “will work to ensure that the Title IX office allocated the adequate resources to facilitate these trainings.” It also called on the U.S. Department of Education to “immediately overhaul improvements to the Title IX regulations.”

“It’s really important that we not only express our support for the survivors and protesters but also try to take some actionable steps to address this issue in any way we can,” said David Bruen, the SA president.

SA also approved funding for various cocurriculars and special programming including Main Squeeze’s speaker for Empow(her), a charity concert that supports domestic violence victims.

Along with the Title IX bill, the meeting focused on the current SA election.

Currently, there are 38 members in SA, with 33 seats still available. There are 25 candidates registered for the current election, with the potential to bring its total number of members to 63.

Members expressed frustration over the recent website update to MySlice, and some said it has prevented students from voting in the election.

SA leadership encouraged members to actively encourage students to participate in the election by convincing their peers to vote.

Bruen also promised that if voter turnout reached 15%, he would be “pied in the face.”



Voting began on Monday and will end on Friday. To vote, students can go on MySlice, click on student resources and scroll all the way to the bottom until they find the green “Vote Now” button.