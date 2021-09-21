Shaw Hall introduces a Living Learning Community for architecture students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s School of Architecture has created a Architecture Living Learning Community on the second floor of Shaw Hall starting the fall 2021 semester, according to an SU News release.

More than 60 students indicated their interest in the new LLC during the housing selection process, while 38 students — both domestic and international — were selected to participate in its pilot year, the release said.

The LLC will be overseen by Vittoria Buccina, assistant dean for enrollment management at the School of Architecture, the release stated. Fifth-year architecture student Fernando Vidal Claudio will be this year’s resident adviser.

“The School of Architecture has explored the possibility of creating a living learning community for a number of years and, with the guidance of Michael Speaks, dean of the School of Architecture, and Dan Cutler, director of learning communities, we were able to establish this new partnership,” Buccina said in the release. “I am excited to be a part of the team and to watch this community grow.”

With the introduction of the Architecture LLC, SU now has 28 LLCs in total, including 22 that are open to incoming students and six designated for sophomores and upperclassmen.

The LLC includes activities designed to help students engage with the School of Architecture such as course field trips, career services workshops and critic meet and greets, according to the release.

“As an incoming student, I’m concerned about figuring out how to adjust to campus life,” said Sukanya Handique, who is a freshman in the LLC, in the release. “I am looking forward to meeting new people through the Architecture LLC and creating exciting memories.”