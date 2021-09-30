Ranking of the top 5 coffee places around SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Every self-respecting coffee lover or aspiring Lorelai Gilmore has their go-to coffee shop. Whether it be the shop’s location, ambience or even (gasp) the coffee’s taste, people’s preferences tend to be strong and lasting.

For Syracuse University’s student body, there are a few notable coffee shops which many students flock to, so to celebrate International Coffee Day on Friday, here are the most beloved coffee shops near campus — ranked.

The nonprofit, student-run coffee shop under Hendricks Chapel, People’s Place, ranks number one for coffee and ambiance.

Alex James | Contributing Photographer

1. People’s Place

Located in the basement of Hendricks Chapel, People’s Place has been a Syracuse staple since 1971. The only student-run, nonprofit coffee shop on campus, this conveniently located nook is a favorite to professors and students alike.

People’s Place also has a myriad of places to sit, study, read, socialize or partake in any other coffee shop activities. The coffee is as delicious as it is inexpensive, with a range of different brews and flavors. With one of the best (and cheapest) cups of coffee on campus, People’s Place ranks number one.

What to Get: Hot coffee with oat milk

Salt City Coffee took the place of Cafe Kubal in Marshall Square Mall, and its signature drinks and pastries already make it a stand out.

Scarlett Benson | Contributing Photographer

2. Salt City Coffee

Connected to the thrift store 3fifteen in Marshall Square Mall, Salt City Coffee is a newer addition to SU’s coffee scene. Salt City’s location was previously home to Cafe Kubal, a cozy coffee shop that closed after the initial pandemic lockdown and subsequent lack of students on campus.

This being said, Salt City has filled Kubal’s absence well, with comfy seating, eclectic coffee drinks and seriously good pastries. While Salt City is one of the pricier coffee options near campus, its unique signature drinks, such as the “Cuselandia,” make the price well worth it. Plus, the possibility of finding your next great thrift while waiting for your coffee is unbeatable.

What to Get: Valencia Cold Brew

What Recess Coffee lacks in convenience it makes up in atmosphere and aesthetic.

Dan Lyon | Staff Photographer

3. Recess Coffee

Recess Coffee has three locations across the city of Syracuse, but their flagship store in the Westcott neighborhood is the most frequented by students. With matcha, chai, shakes, smoothies and even coffee floats, Recess has a great range of products to appeal to its diverse clientele. On their website, Recess is described as “a hub for students, scholars, artists, musicians, families, and everyone in between.”

While it is not as walkable as the other shops on this list, Recess has a great ambiance for studying, with comfortable seating and a warm atmosphere. The store also features locally made artwork, clothing, bags and more of the like that are available for purchase along with your coffee. You can keep up with their new seasonal drinks and treats by following their Instagram account (@recesscoffee), which they post on regularly.

What to Get: Cold Brew with Cinnamon

Next to the 505 apartment building, Peaks Coffee Company has a food menu to rival its coffee.

Wendy Wang | Assistant Photo Editor

4. Peaks Coffee Company

Peaks Coffee Company is a classic coffee shop located underneath The 505 on Walnut that has mastered the art of creating aesthetic, quality drinks. The company’s mission is “to meet people in their peaks and valleys, with coffee as our catalyst to build relationships and impact others.”

Both a roastery and a cafe, Peaks opened at its current location in 2015 after being founded by local couple Kelsey and Sam Began in 2014. While residents of The 505 may rank this spot number one because of the unparalleled convenience for them, it is a little out of the way for the average SU student.

This being said, their avocado toast alone is worth the trek down Walnut Ave (it puts Dunkin’s sorry excuse for avocado toast to shame). But, make sure to check their hours to ensure they are open before you start walking.

What to Get: Vanilla Latte



Honorary Mention: Schine Center Dunkin Donuts

Previous resident of dearly departed Kimmel Dining, Dunkin Donuts (the only ‘real’ coffee shop within walking distance that accepts meal money) is truly the old reliable of campus. Though visiting this location may not be as exciting as the others mentioned, the convenience is unmatched. The line is often long, so make sure to utilize one of the two electronic ordering stations to avoid being late to class!

What to order: Iced Caramel Latte

Syracuse University students are fortunate there are many options to choose from to get their caffeine fix. Each of these shops are bound to provide an enjoyable, delicious experience — which one you opt for is just a matter of personal preference, though I highly encourage you to try them all.