Quirine Comans named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Quirine Comans was named Atlantic Coast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week earlier on Tuesday. The graduate student scored her first three career goals this past week one against No. 8 Rutgers and two against No. 12 UConn.

The SU forward scored with just under six minutes left in the game against Rutgers to level the scoring, tapping in Laura Graziosi’s backhanded shot toward goal. Comans’ effort was enough to help the Orange to force overtime, but they ultimately lost 3-2 in double-overtime.

Comans led SU in points against UConn, scoring two goals and recording an assist. Before sinking her pair of goals, the graduate student receieved a pass from Pleun Lammers, dribbling into the shooting circle along the baseline. She sent the ball to Charlotte de Vries’, her first goal of the season. Comans went on to tally SU’s last two goals of the game, scoring consecutively in the third and fourth quarter. Her goals put the game out of reach for the Huskies, extending SU’s lead to four scores, respectively. This was the first multi-goal game of her collegiate career.

Comans is the second Syracuse player to earn Player of the Week honors in 2021, following Pleun Lammers who received the recognition after the opening week of the season.