Hillsman hired by professional women’s team in Spain 1 month after resignation

Former Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman has been hired by Club Baloncesto Leganés, a professional club in Madrid, Spain. The hiring comes one month after he submitted his resignation amid an external investigation into the women’s basketball program.

The Athletic reports included descriptions about Hillsman’s use of vulgar language, mistreatment towards female coaches and staff members and inappropriate behavior. The Athletic spoke with nine former players and 19 others, including managers and staff members, and the allegations come after 12 players transferred out of the program this offseason.

In a team statement, Hillsman said he’d always dreamed of training at a club in Europe, calling the game “smart.”

“Coming to train in Spain, to a competition like the Endesa League and in a modest but ambitious team like Leganés is a new challenge in my career,” Hillsman said.

He said he plans to arrive in Spain on Friday, three weeks ahead of games. The European club currently has two American players, including point guard Imani Tate, who played for UAlbany from 2013-17.

Syracuse named associate head coach Vonn Read interim head coach prior to the 2021-22 season following Hillsman’s resignation.